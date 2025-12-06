Sounds of the Season Holiday Highlights Tour
to
Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky
Sounds of the Season Holiday Highlights Tour
Get in the holiday spirit through the history of Kentucky’s holiday music! Explore artifacts from deep within our collection storage that reveal how the music of the winter season continues to enrich the seasonal, cultural, and memorial aspects of holidays, past and present.
No registration is necessary.
For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/sounds-of-the-season-holiday-highlights-tour
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History