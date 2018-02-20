South Arts Film Series: Deej

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

South Arts Film Series: Deej

Abandoned by his birth parents and unable to speak for himself, DJ Savarese (“Deej”) found not only a loving family but also a life in words, which he types on a tect-to-voice synthesizer. As he makes his way through high school and dreams of college, he confronts the terrors of his past, obstacles to inclusion, and the sometimes paralyzing beauty of his own senses. In his advocacy on behalf of other nonspeaking autistics, he embraces filmmaking and poetry, and discovers what having a voice can truly mean.

Film screening is free and open to the public.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
