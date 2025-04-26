South Central Kentucky Cultural Center Welcomes Home Vietnam Veterans

The SCKCC presents a program and exhibit honoring those who served in the Armed Forces from 1955 to 1975. The celebration will feature period music, speakers, and ceremonies to honor the veterans. The exhibit will display throughout most of 2025 and will include information from news sources in Allen, Barren, Hart, Metcalfe and Monroe counties and the impact of this war on the local communities.

For more information call 270-651-9792.