South Oldham Rotary BINGO BASH

Join South Oldham Rotary at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens in Crestwood for BINGO NIGHT on Sunday, May 11th! Games start at 2pm and 3:30pm with an informational session for prospective Rotarians at 3pm. Fun & cash prizes–$3000 JACKPOT!!

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar