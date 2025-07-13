× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens South Oldham Rotary BINGO BASH

$10 per person for 3 games.

Join South Oldham Rotary at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens in Crestwood for BINGO NIGHT! Grab your lucky charms and bring your game face because this isn’t your gramdma’s bingo – it’s BIGGER, BOLDER, and packed with CASH prizes. Games start at 2pm and 3:30pm with an informational session for prospective Rotarians at 3pm. $3n000 JACKPOT!! Must be 18 to win.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/