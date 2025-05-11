South Oldham Rotary BINGO BASH
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Join South Oldham Rotary at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens in Crestwood for BINGO NIGHT on Sunday, May 11th! Games start at 2pm and 3:30pm with an informational session for prospective Rotarians at 3pm. Fun & cash prizes–$3000 JACKPOT!!
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
