× Expand South Oldham Rotary South Oldham Rotary Bourbon & Wine Experience

South Oldham Rotary Bourbon & Wine Experience

$80 per person general admission/VIP ticket $150 per person

The South Oldham Rotary Club is hosting their Tenth Annual South Oldham Rotary Bourbon & Wine Experience at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens on October 21. What better way to spend the evening than strolling thru beautiful Yew Dell Botanical Gardens viewing the grounds and plantings, while having the opportunity to sample tastings of bourbons, wines, and other beverages and partake in catered hors d’oeuvres by Ladyfingers Catering Inc. A silent auction (donations welcome), as well as live music by The Misty Mountain String Band add to the entertainment. Proceeds will benefit local and international projects.

Tickets can be purchased from any South Oldham Rotarian or online at http://www.southoldhamrotary.org/

For more information call (502) 376- 7653 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/