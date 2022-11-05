× Expand South Oldham Rotary South Oldham Rotary Scavenger Hunt

South Oldham Rotary Scavenger Hunt

Cost is $20 per car. Reservations required.

www.southoldhamrotaryevents.org/scavenger-hunt/

Join the South Oldham Rotary Club for a family friendly scavenger hunt. There will be at least 10 stops sponsored by local businesses, who will remain onsite until 1 p.m.

Sign in and get your first clue at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center, 7105 Floydsburg Rd, Crestwood, KY. Each registered participant will receive a goodie bag. There will be a prize for the Best Themed car. Reservations are required. Cost is $20 per car.

Please register at www.southoldhamrotaryevents.org/scavenger-hunt/.

If you are a business and want to participate, or donate prizes, please contact Leslie Gilley at (502) 384-6184.

For more information call (502) 376- 7653 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/