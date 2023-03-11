× Expand South Oldham Rotary South Oldham Rotary Scavenger Hunt

The South Oldham Rotary Club is hosting their 3rd Annual SORC Scavenger Hunt, in conjunction with 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens & Oldham County Community Scholarships. Participants in this year’s Scavenger Hunt will answer clues which will take them all around the county as they “Chase The Rainbow” to their final destination. A $250 Grand Prize will be awarded to the best “St Patrick’s Day” themed car and passengers who complete the entire course.

The event will start at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center and end at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, where an after party will be held. There will be Bounce Houses, Corn Hole, Music, and Face Painting for all who participate. 100% of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit graduating seniors of Oldham County High Schools. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

Sponsorships are available-contact us at info@southoldhamrotary.org

To get tickets or more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit southoldhamrotaryevents.org