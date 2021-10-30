× Expand SO Rotary Club South Oldham Rotary Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, October 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join the South Oldham Rotary Club for a family-friendly, socially distanced scavenger hunt. There will be at least 8 stops sponsored by local businesses, who will remain on site until 1 p.m.

Sign in and get your first clue at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center, 7105 Floydsburg Rd, Crestwood, KY. Each registered participant will receive a goodie bag. There will be a prize for the Spookiest Car and the Best Theme car. Reservations are required. Cost is $20 per car.

Please register at www.southoldhamrotaryevents.org/scavenger-hunt/.

For more information: Call (502) 376-7653 or (502) 222-8330.