South Points Buy Local Fair

Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the 2nd Annual South Points Buy Local Fair on Sunday, October 8th from 12pm-4pm at the Iroquois Park Amphitheater. The fair is aimed at encouraging locals to find diversity and adventure in South Louisville, and will feature South Louisville independent businesses, music, kid’s area, food court, craft beer, local wine, pumpkins and more. Admission and parking are free.

For more information visit keeplouisvilleweird.com

