South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

Shaker Farm Day at South Union Shaker Village

Music by Rebecca Rose Tria and Ben Graves. 

$10/person $5/children {6-12}

The common farm chores of yesterday are practically lost arts today, but not at the South Union Shaker Village! Enjoy a day of interactive demonstrations where butter is made, corn is shelled, hams are smoked, laundry is boiled, apples are pressed into cider and much more. Regional music performed throughout the day. Lunch, catered by the Brickyard, will be available.

For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
