× Expand Southern Crossings Pottery Festival SXPF

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival involves a market consisting of contemporary handmade ceramic goods and functional wares, and an Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting organizations that focus on solving childhood hunger in Kentuckiana. Our mission is to introduce collectors, pottery enthusiasts and the curious to our local and regional potters, as well as several nationally recognized potters, educating our community on the significance of pottery and how it can serve our community.

SXPF’s focus is on the significance of handmade pottery by celebrating the object, it’s maker, and the utilitarian use in nourishing ourselves and those around us. The diverse nature of pottery through clay and glazes are similar to the people who use them. Southern Crossings Pottery Festival believes that inclusion of all is essential to fulfilling our mission. Through education, exhibitions, outreach, and the contributions of all people we hope to nurture our communities.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit sxpf.org