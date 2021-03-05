Virtual! Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

× Expand Southern Crossings Pottery Festival SXPF

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

The 2021 Southern Crossings Pottery Festival (SXPF) is an online Pottery Market consisting of twenty-three ceramic artists, Blessings in a Backpack Benefit Raffle, Meet the SXPF Artists via Zoom and Live Instagam Studio Tours. SXPF is an event that celebrates how pottery connects and nourishes us all while engaging our community in the advances of contemporary ceramics through education, exhibitions and outreach. SXPF is committed to valuing the perspectives of all people - providing an environment free of discrimination and that inclusion of all is essential to fulfilling our mission.

The SXPF Blessings in a Backpack Benefit will begin February 15 at noon. Grab your $5 ticket for a chance to win a selection of pottery from this years potters! All of the proceeds from the raffle go directly to support ending hunger in Kentucky and Southern Indiana through Blessings in a Backpack. Last year SXPF raised over $3,000 do donate to this cause.

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival’s focus is on the significance of handmade pottery by celebrating the object, it’s maker, and the utilitarian use in nourishing ourselves and those around us. The diverse nature of pottery through clay and glazes are similar to the people who use them. SXPF believes that inclusion of all are essential to fulfilling our mission. Through education, exhibitions, outreach, and the contributions of all people we hope to nurture our communities.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit sxpf.org