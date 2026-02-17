× Expand Southern Crossings Pottery Festival SXPF

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

The Southern Crossings Pottery Festival (SXPF) is an annual ceramics event that highlights the cultural significance and historical background of pottery, as well as contribute to addressing hunger among children in our community. This festival provides a meaningful experience that explores the various ways in which a bowl can provide nourishment to both individuals and the community as a whole, while also introducing innovative developments in the field of contemporary ceramics.

The 2026 SXPF is a Pottery Market consisting of the sale of nationally recognized ceramic artists wares and an Artist Panel. SXPF is an event that celebrates how pottery connects and nourishes us all while engaging our community in the advances of contemporary ceramics through education, exhibitions and outreach. SXPF is committed to valuing the perspectives of all people - providing an environment free of discrimination and that inclusion of all is essential to fulfilling our mission.

Event is held at Ten20 Craft Brewery, 1020 E Washington St, Louisville, KY 40206

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit sxpf.org