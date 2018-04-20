Southern Kentucky Book Fest

Southern Kentucky Book Fest is one of the state’s largest literary events and is presented by Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Warren County Public Library, and WKU Libraries. Held annually in April, the Book Fest draws thousands of readers of all ages who welcome the occasion to meet their favorite authors and purchase signed copies of their books. This year, we are happy to host Lemony Snicket (Daniel Handler), Maggie Stiefvater, Holly Goddard Jones, Crystal Wilkinson, Mitali Perkins, Rebecca Costa, Phil Bildner, and Ismée Williams; 130 additional authors from across the U.S. will attend too, representing all literary genres.

Friday is Teen and Children's Day, including free writing workshops, panel discussions, and activities. Group registration for schools will be available on our website this winter. Saturday, all 130 authors will sign books, participate in panel discussions and workshops, and more. SOKY Book Fest is absolutely free and open to the public. It's a great event for the whole family!

For more information visit sokybookfest.org