Southern Kentucky Winter Open Fishing Tournament

The Lucas Oil Southern Kentucky Winter Open Fishing Tournaments have been announced and two will be this winter on Lake Cumberland at Halcomb’s Landing! The Lucas Oil Southern Kentucky Winter Open is part of the U.S.A. Bassin National Tournament Fishing Trail. U.S.A. BASSIN is an amateur bass fishing tournament trail that promotes a family-friendly atmosphere where singles, teams, co-ed and youth can experience competitive angling at an affordable price. The Southern Kentucky Winter Tournament is an Open Tournament, meaning you do not have to be a current USA Bassin member to participate. This is a great opportunity for winter fishing in Kentucky!

11/19/2017 Green River Lake – Lone Valley Ramp 7:30 am – 3:30 pm

12/03/2017 LAKE CUMBERLAND- Halcomb’s Landing 7:30 am – 3:30 pm

12/17/2017 Barren River Lake – Oliver Ramp 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

1/07/2017 LAKE CUMBERLAND – Halcomb’s Landing 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

The entry fee is $100.00 with a $10 optional Big Bass Pot and 80% payback. There is a $1,000 bonus possible to the team that matches the weight of Uncle Sam Bass. (Your entry includes a chance at catching Uncle Sam Bass). The top 3 USA Bassin teams of this event that acquire 250 or more points, fishing USA Bassin tournaments during the 2017 season, will also qualify for the Lucas Oil Tournament of Champions, held on Kentucky Lake where the first place prize is guaranteed at $10,000.00!

For more information visit usabassin.com.