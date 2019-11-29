Southern Lights Holiday Festival

The 26th Annual Southern Lights holiday festival will return to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, November 29-December 31. (Non-Driving Holiday Festival activities closed Dec. 24-31) The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation presents Southern Lights annually, a greatly anticipated holiday tradition for families all across Kentucky, in support of the programs, activities and facilities of the Kentucky Horse Park. See website for Southern Lights Festival ticket prices and directions.

From 5:30 until 10:00 pm each evening, visitors will be awed by the dazzling display of majestic lights. The drive will begin at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground, and will proceed through an enhanced dreamland of dazzling lighted and often animated figures. While many displays represent the holiday season, favorites are customized to represent the Bluegrass state.

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit khpfoundation.org/programs/featured-events/southern-lights-holiday-festival