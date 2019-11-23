Southern Lights Stroll

Imagine seeing the holiday lights on foot, set in the magnificent surroundings of the Kentucky Horse Park. This year we have teamed up with 3 Way Racing to provide chip timing for our competitive 5K race, complete with awards. Additional activities include complimentary Mini Train Rides and refreshments!

Pre-registrations are encouraged! Sign up online at https://www.runsignup.com/sls5k. The competitive 5K starts at 6:30pm and the stroll/walk will begin immediately after. A food drive for God’s Pantry and local animal shelters will be held in conjunction with this event. All participants are asked to bring non-perishable items to help the needy families and individuals of Central Kentucky and local animal shelters.

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit khpfoundation.org