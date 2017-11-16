Southern Lights Stroll at Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Imagine seeing the holiday lights on foot, set in the magnificent surroundings of the Kentucky Horse Park. This year we have teamed up with 3 Way Racing to provide chip timing for our competitive 5K race, complete with awards. Additional activities include complimentary Mini Train Rides and refreshments! Pre-registrations are encouraged!

Children ages 7-12 will not receive a shirt unless they register as an adult.

Early packet pickup will be in the Visitor Information Center on the following dates:

  • Monday, November 13, 2017 from 4-7 pm
  • Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 4-7 pm
  • Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 4-7 pm

For more  information call or visit kyhorsepark.com

859-233-4303
