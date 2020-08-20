"Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision" Celebrates Recently Published Authors

Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision is again going virtual for the season finale of the popular summer series, 6:00-7:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 20. The reading, a partnership of Spalding University’s School of Creative and Professional Writing and 21c Museum Hotel, will take place online via Zoom. It’s a free and open virtual event to support our vibrant writing and arts community.

The line-up showcases newly published and produced authors and a playwright from around the region. Readers include Drēma Drudge, Michelle Tyrene Johnson, Ellen Birkett Morris, and Rick Neumayer.

Sena Jeter Naslund and Amy Foos Kapoor emcee.

Sign up to receive a Zoom link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdalQ8SNsjbYCJ07HKBp72rYC2ftt5BCGhc1_AprwLi66SafQ/viewform

Alice Gray Stites, Chief Curator and Museum Director of 21c, will highlight the exhibition installed in Proof on Main: The Practices of Everyday Life, by Fallen Fruit (David Allen Burns and Austin Young)

The annual reading series runs the third Thursday of every month May through August. Sena Jeter Naslund, the founding program director of Spalding University’s low-residency MFA in Writing program, and Katy Yocom, associate director of Spalding’s School of Creative and Professional Writing, direct the series.

For more information visit spalding.edu/school-creative-professional-writing/