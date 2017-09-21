Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision

Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision ends its 2017 season with readings from Kentucky Poet Laureate Frederick Smock and other accomplished local and regional writers. The reading takes place 6:00-7:15 p.m. Thursday, September 21, at 21c Museum Hotel, 700 West Main Street, and is free and open to the public. The series resumes in May 2018 and will run the third Thursday of every month through September.

Other readers for September include Ashlee Clark-Thompson (Louisville Diners); Marcia Hurlow (Brushstrokes on Water); Joe Manning (Certain Relevant Passages), local writer Terrie Terlau, and bestselling novelist Nancy Jensen (The Sisters). The evening begins with a few open-mic presentations of 1- to 2-minute readings of works in progress. Individuals sign up for an open-mic presentation on a first-come, first-served basis just before the evening program begins; however, open-mic readings should be rehearsed and carefully timed at home not to exceed two minutes.

Writers from all area universities, community writers’ groups, Spalding alumni, and independent writers are welcome to participate.

Free street parking is available. Proof on Main welcomes those who would like to enjoy the culinary arts and further discussion and literary connection at the end of the evening.

For more information visit spalding.edu