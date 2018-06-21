Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision

Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision kicks off its second reading series of the season from 6:00-7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at 21c Museum Hotel, 700 West Main Street. The event is free and open to the public.

The line-up includes award-winning local writers: UofL professor and poet Annette Allen, author Sherry Chandler, Louisville poet Millard Dunn, fiction writer Rick Neumayer, and Spalding MFA alumnus Mary Lou Northern.

The evening begins with a few open-mic presentations of 1- to 2-minute readings of works in progress. Individuals may sign up for an open-mic presentation on a first-come, first-serve basis just before the evening program begins; open-mic readings should be timed not to exceed two minutes.

This season’s series runs the third Thursday of every month through August. Writers from all area universities, community writers’ groups, Spalding alumni, and independent writers are welcome to participate. If interested in taking part in a future reading, inquire with series coordinator Amy Foos Kapoor at akapoor@spalding.edu. Spalding MFA founding program director Sena Jeter Naslund and associate director Katy Yocom emcee and host the series.

Free street parking is available. Proof on Main welcomes those who would like to enjoy the culinary arts and further discussion and literary connection at the end of the evening.

For more information visit spalding.edu