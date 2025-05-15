Spalding at 21c: Voice and Vision

Voice & Vision: Presented by Spalding University’s Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing, The Louisville Review& 21c Museum Hotel will feature five exciting writers for the season launch of the popular annual summer reading series. The program will take place on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at 21c Museum Hotel, 700 West Main St., in downtown Louisville.

The May program features writers Tracy Clayton, Sally Evans, Allie Fireel, Shannon Stocker, and Shona Tucker. Hosted by Katy Yocom. The evening begins with an art talk from 21c’s Assistant Curator Katie Wilson on the museum’s current exhibition The SuperNatural 2.0,  exploring the transformation from the post-industrial world into the bytes and pixels of the digital age.

For more information visit spalding.edu

