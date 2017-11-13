Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing

Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing

Please join us for readings by the following Spalding faculty:

Rachel Harper (fiction), This Side of Providence

Eric Schmiedl (playwriting), Incognegro

Dianne Aprile (creative nonfiction), The Book: a Collaboration with Photographer Julius Friedman

Julie Brickman (fiction), Two Deserts: Stories

Roy Hoffman (creative nonfiction, fiction), Alabama Afternoons: Profiles and Conversations; Come Landfall

Sam Zalutsky (screenwriting), Seaside

For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa

Info
Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
502-873-4400
