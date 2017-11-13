Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing

Please join us for readings by the following Spalding faculty:

Rachel Harper (fiction), This Side of Providence

Eric Schmiedl (playwriting), Incognegro

Dianne Aprile (creative nonfiction), The Book: a Collaboration with Photographer Julius Friedman

Julie Brickman (fiction), Two Deserts: Stories

Roy Hoffman (creative nonfiction, fiction), Alabama Afternoons: Profiles and Conversations; Come Landfall

Sam Zalutsky (screenwriting), Seaside

For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa