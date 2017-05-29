Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing
Spalding University's MFA in Writing Program presents readings by the following faculty: Crystal Wilkinson (fiction), Leslea Newman (writing for children & young adults), Leslie Daniels (fiction), Charlie Schulman (playwriting and screenwriting), and Silas House (fiction)
For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa
Info
Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map
please enable javascript to view