Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing

Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing

Spalding University's MFA in Writing Program presents readings by the following faculty: Crystal Wilkinson (fiction), Leslea Newman (writing for children & young adults), Leslie Daniels (fiction), Charlie Schulman (playwriting and screenwriting), and Silas House (fiction)

For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa

Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map

502-873-4400

