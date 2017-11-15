Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing
Please join us for readings by the following Spalding facutly:
Jeanie Thompson (poetry), The Myth of Water: Poems from the Life of Helen Keller
Nancy McCabe (creative nonfiction, fiction), From Little Houses to Little Women: Revisiting a Literary Childhood; Following Disasters
Kirby Gann (fiction), Ghosting
Edie Hemingway (writing for children & young adults), Road to Tater Hill
Debra Kang Dean (poetry), Fugitive Blues
Kira Obolensky (playwriting), Forget Me Not When Far Away
For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa