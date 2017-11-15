Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing

Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing 

Please join us for readings by the following Spalding facutly:

Jeanie Thompson (poetry), The Myth of Water: Poems from the Life of Helen Keller

Nancy McCabe (creative nonfiction, fiction), From Little Houses to Little Women: Revisiting a Literary Childhood; Following Disasters

Kirby Gann (fiction), Ghosting

Edie Hemingway (writing for children & young adults), Road to Tater Hill

Debra Kang Dean (poetry), Fugitive Blues

Kira Obolensky (playwriting), Forget Me Not When Far Away

For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa

Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
502-930-2333








