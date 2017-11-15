Spalding's Festival of Contemporary Writing

Please join us for readings by the following Spalding facutly:

Jeanie Thompson (poetry), The Myth of Water: Poems from the Life of Helen Keller

Nancy McCabe (creative nonfiction, fiction), From Little Houses to Little Women: Revisiting a Literary Childhood; Following Disasters

Kirby Gann (fiction), Ghosting

Edie Hemingway (writing for children & young adults), Road to Tater Hill

Debra Kang Dean (poetry), Fugitive Blues

Kira Obolensky (playwriting), Forget Me Not When Far Away

For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa