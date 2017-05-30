Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing
Spalding University's MFA in Writing Program presents readings by the following faculty: Beth Bauman (writing for children & young adults), Kiki Petrosino (poetry), Eric Schmiedl (playwriting), Kathleen Driskell (poetry), and Sena Jeter Naslund (fiction)
For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa
Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center (Troutman Lectorium) 901 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map
