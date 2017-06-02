Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books

to Google Calendar - Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books - 2017-06-02 16:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books - 2017-06-02 16:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books - 2017-06-02 16:15:00 iCalendar - Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books - 2017-06-02 16:15:00

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books

Join Spalding University's MFA in Writing Program in its celebration of recently published books by the following alumni: Linda Parker ('03, fiction), Al DeGenova ('05, poetry), Mary Popham ('03, fiction), Kathleen Thompson ('03, poetry), David Domine ('13, fiction), and Nancy Chen Long ('13, poetry)

For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa

Info

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Talks & Readings

Visit Event Website

502-873-4400

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books - 2017-06-02 16:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books - 2017-06-02 16:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books - 2017-06-02 16:15:00 iCalendar - Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books - 2017-06-02 16:15:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™