Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books
Join Spalding University's MFA in Writing Program in its celebration of recently published books by the following alumni: Linda Parker ('03, fiction), Al DeGenova ('05, poetry), Mary Popham ('03, fiction), Kathleen Thompson ('03, poetry), David Domine ('13, fiction), and Nancy Chen Long ('13, poetry)
Info
The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
