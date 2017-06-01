Spalding’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, Celebration of Recently Published Books
Join Spalding University's MFA in Writing Program in its celebration of recently published books by the following faculty and alum: Gayle Hanratty (MFA alum, fiction), Lamar Giles (writing for children & young adults), Nancy McCabe (fiction), and Gabriel Dean (playwriting)
For more information visit spalding.edu/mfa
Info
The Brown Hotel, 16th Floor, Gallery Ballroom 335 W. Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
