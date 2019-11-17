Spalding University’s Festival of Contemporary Writing

Gene Luen Yang, author of the New York Times best-selling boxed set of graphic novels Boxers and Saints , visits Spalding University in November as the School of Creative and Professional Writing’s Distinguished Visiting Writer. Yang, who has served as National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and received a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, will speak about Boxers and Saints, a National Book Award Finalist, and his other work, including his Printz Award-winning graphic novel American Born Chinese .

The public is invited to attend Yang’s reading and discussion of Boxers and Saints at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 21, in the Egan Leadership Center’s Troutman Lectorium at Fourth and Breckinridge. Teachers and students are particularly welcome. A reception and book-signing will follow Yang’s presentation. The event is free and ticketless, and a mple free parking is available on Spalding’s campus.

Yang’s appearance headlines Spalding University’s Festival of Contemporary Writing, the state’s largest fall-spring reading series. The festival features readings Sunday, November 17, through Friday, November 22, by faculty and alumni of Spalding’s low-residency Master of Fine Arts in Writing program.

Spalding’s graduate School of Creative and Professional Writing offers low-residency graduate degree and certificate programs: the flagship, Top 10-rated MFA in Writing program, offering concentrations in fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, writing for children and young adults, and writing for TV, stage, and screen; a new Master of Arts in Writing (MAW); and a Graduate Certificate in Writing. Both the MAW and the Certificate offer creative and professional tracks, and students may matriculate from one program into another, earning two degrees for about the cost of one. In each program, students begin the semester in the spring, summer, or fall with a residency in Louisville or abroad, then return home for an independent study with a faculty mentor. Students may customize the location, season, and pace of their studies.

