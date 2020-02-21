× Expand Spark Community Cafe Spark Community Cafe • Bourbon 101 & Bourbon Pairing DinnerMenu

Spark Community Cafe • Bourbon 101 & Bourbon Pairing Dinner

Join us for our first Bourbon Dinner Fundraising Series sponsored by Distilled Living!

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 • 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm • $45 per person, includes one signature cocktail, guided tasting, and pairing dinner. Cash bar available.

We live in the heart of Bourbon country, but how many of us really understand Kentucky's signature spirit? Join Tim Knittel, Executive Bourbon Steward and Adjunct Professor of Bourbon Studies, for a guided tasting and education session on what Bourbon is, how it's made and why 95% of the world's Bourbon is made in Kentucky.

You'll also learn how to nose and taste like a professional and explore the nuances of Bourbon flavors with a special pairing dinner menu crafted by Sparks' Chef Isaiah Screetch.

*This event is sponsored by Distilled Living and is a fundraiser for Spark Community Café.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bourbon-101-bourbon-pairing-dinner-tickets-92767272409

For more information call (859) 251-4107 or visit sparkcommunitycafeky.org