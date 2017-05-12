Spaulding University Senior Thesis BFA Exhibition

The Kentucky College of Art + Design at Spalding University will open its third annual Senior Thesis BFA Exhibition with a reception on Friday, May 12, at the 849 and Huff Galleries on the Spalding campus. The opening reception will be held 6-8 p.m. and is open to the public.

As graduating seniors, KyCAD’s nine Bachelor of Fine Arts candidates are required to create their work, develop artist statements, orally defend their work, and ultimately install the artwork in the gallery.

Assistant Professor Andrew Cozzens, who teaches the class, said Senior Thesis is an important part of a KyCAD student’s growth and maturation. “Senior Thesis is a culmination of the student’s time at KyCAD, a process of focusing their individual creative interests,” he said.

Here’s a quick peek at what to expect at the show:

Sam Adair’s still-life paintings are an accumulation of items, memories and colors that make up her world. She has a special affinity for things that gleam, such as fishbowls and bottles.

Alex Anderson’s stunning photography encircles the viewer in a conversation about humans and technology, glitches and all, to challenge perceptions of identity.

Heather Moremen’s work explores the damaging impact of the commercial cosmetics industry on our bodies and our sense of self.

Brittney Rice is a painter whose large and colorful works—oils on an acrylic base—push the boundaries of traditional landscape painting into surreal wonderlands.

Anthony Sweeney retouches photographs of garbage bags with paints and pastels, until suddenly the ugly becomes the beautiful.

Edward Taylor makes elegant sculptures, clothing and performance art. He does it all while championing non-binary gender expression.

Shelby Thompson makes a statement about both the allure and the artificiality of time and money in her interactive work.

Jennifer Williams’ digital illustrations focus on humanistic themes such as mortality and illness, asking the viewer, what is life? What is death? What drives our fear?

Lauren Young is a contemporary abstract painter whose work on untreated wood often explores the ideals of the color found in photographs taken of her everyday life.

Event: Senior Thesis Exhibition

Opening Reception: Friday, May 12, 6-8 p.m.

Free & open to the public

Exhibition Dates: May 12 – June 30, 2017

849 Gallery

849 South Third Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Open: Thursdays + Fridays, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and by appointment

For more information visit http://KyCAD.spalding.edu