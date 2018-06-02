A Spectacular Season Preview Auditions

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Join us for an all-out fun time as we share songs, scenes, and information from the 33 shows scheduled next season. The show will be presented in the form of a Broadway revue with solos and groups numbers to participate in. This is a joint production of the Spotlight Players and Spotlight Acting School. Everyone who auditions will be cast in at least one number or scene.

Students under 18 years old must be enrolled in Spotlight Acting School.

Ages: 11+

Auditions: June 2nd, 1:00pm

Rehearsals:

Saturdays Only

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Performances: August 24 – 26

Audition Details: Participants will be expected to sing a solo and/or learn a short dance.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

