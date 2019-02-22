Spellabration: Game of Words

Warren County Public Library will host the Spellabration adult spelling bee on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Sloan Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m.! Spellabration 2019 will be themed ‘Spell-A-Lot’, based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail!

Join us for music, group competitions and an exhibition of materials from Warren County Public Library’s new makerspace, the Idea Lab! By the end of the night, teams will walk away with the spirit, table, and costume awards and one team will win the coveted Traveling Trophy!

Doors open at 5:30. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the door. This year’s competition will feature a catered meal, cash bar and silent auction.

Proceeds benefit Warren County Public Library’s event programming.

For more information visit warrenpl.org