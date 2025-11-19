× Expand Prova Spirits Spells & Spirits

✨ Spells & Spirits at Prova Spirits ✨

Step into a world of magic and mixology at Spells & Spirits, a wizard-themed cocktail tasting experience like no other!

Join us for a three-course cocktail menu, each drink thoughtfully paired with enchanting small bites designed to transport you straight into a realm of wonder. Expect potions that bubble, flavors that bewitch, and an atmosphere filled with mystery and fun.

🪄 Dates: November 19th & 20th

🕕 Time: 6:00–7:30 PM

📍 Location: Prova Spirits

🎭 Costumes Encouraged!

A portion of proceeds from each ticket supports LGBTQ+ charities, making this magical evening one that gives back, too.

Come dressed for the occasion, raise your wands (and your glasses), and experience the spellbinding side of spirits!

For more information call 502-606-5366 or visit provaspirits.com