Spend Derby Day with Bottle and Bond

Go baby go to Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar for your Kentucky Derby experience! Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Bottle & Bond will be broadcasting the races all day on a 20-foot wide screen. Fans of the fastest two minutes in sports are encouraged to wear Derby dresses, fascinators or hats and seersucker suits with the aroma of Kentucky bourbon filling the air. Drink specials include the traditional mint julep, the fascinator and a mint julep boozy milkshake. Whether you’re sipping cocktails on the pop-up patio bar outside or cheering on your contender from inside, Bottle & Bond has your race day covered.

Please call for reservations at (502) 252-6331 and ask for a Derby Day reservation.

For more information call (502) 252-6331 or visit bottleandbond.com