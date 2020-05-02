Spirit of Light Festival - Lexington

Clarion Hotel Conference Center North 1950 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

More than 50 metaphysical and holistic vendors with items from jewelry to crystals to art and more! Alternative health practitioners, psychics, massage, foot detox, seminars and lots of fun!

For more information call (859) 888-0075 or visit spiritoflightfest.com

