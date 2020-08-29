Spirit of Light Festival - Louisville

Holiday Inn East 1325 Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

More than 65 metaphysical and holistic vendors with items from jewelry to crystals to art and more! Alternative health practitioners, psychics, massage, foot detox, seminars and lots of fun!

For more information call (859) 888-0075 or visit spiritoflightfest.com

Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness
859-888-0075
