Spirit of the Season: A Very Merry Night with Maker’s Mark

Gather ’round for holiday cheer, with cocktails flowing and friends so near,

Rob Samuels leads the way through three fine tastings on display,

Honey tasting, sweet and bright, custom screen printing to your delight,

Dip ornaments in wax, the red so gleaming, holiday spirit’s truly beaming,

(Custom art to take, how stark!)

Passed appetizers all around, flavor notes that do astound,

Perfect pairings, what a sight, on this merry, festive night!

Food and drinks with warmth abound, so let the spirit spread around,

Join the fun, enjoy the chatter, guests will never want to scatter,

(Cheers and thanks to Maker’s Mark!)

Fa la la, la la la, la la la, ’tis the Spirit of the Season bright!

Admission gets you access to: a welcome cocktail (Maker’s Mark Gold Rush), a Maker’s Mark honey tasting, a Maker’s Mark swag screen printing, wax dipping, light appetizers, three Maker’s Mark Bourbons as a guided tasting, a Rob Samuels engagement, and more.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Wednesday, December 4

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $50

Maker’s Mark Frazier Single Barrel Bottle: $85 (Limit 2). Get your bottles now at fraziermuseum.org/calendar/spirit-of-the-season-makers-mark.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org