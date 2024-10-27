× Expand Allegro Dance Project A Spirited Auction for Allegro Dance Project, October 27, 2-4 pm, Old North Bar, Lexington

A Spirited Auction for Allegro Dance Project

October 27th 2-4pm at Old North Bar

Allegro Dance Project has been granted 3 bottles of Single Oak Project from Buffalo Trace and 1 bottle of Maker's Mark, decorated by artist Heather Tackett, to be auctioned along with other artwork/baskets/gift cards, all with the common goal to raise support for Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach Program and 2025 performance season.

Allegro Dance Project was founded in 2014 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of making dance more inclusive and accessible. Our Inclusive Dance Outreach provides movement and music sessions for over 1,500 central KY students with special needs. Our sensory-friendly school shows provide free field trips for students with sensory needs and our public shows combine contemporary dance, live original music and aerial circus arts for exciting performance events for our community.

The event on October 27th will feature a silent auction and some live music from Cara Coppola! No admission/fee will be charged for entry, however, all silent auction proceeds will support our programming and performances.

For more information about the organization, please visit allegrodanceproject.org

For more information about the event, the bottles of bourbon and/or to bid online, please visit Allegro Dance Project's Facebook page and RSVP to the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/share/tBTp69a4k9fZ9cQz/