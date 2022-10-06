× Expand La Grange Main Street Program The Sprits of La Grange Ghost Tour

The Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours

Whether you are a history buff, ghost hunter, or thrill seeker, you won’t want to miss the Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours. Discover the strange things that happen in the historic town of La Grange, a town founded in 1827 that has a train running right through the middle of Main Street. Be alert for sightings along this candlelit outdoor walk that takes you inside some of the oldest buildings in town and down the famous Alley Loop, recently feature don HGTV. Tour not intended for children 12 and under. Lasts approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours as you learn about the history of La Grange, including the paranormal activities of those no longer with us…or are they?

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday/October dates: 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, and 27-31.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/