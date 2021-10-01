× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours

Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, October 1 - October 31/Oct. 30 & 31 are sold out.

Sponsored by La Grange KY Main Street Program, these tours are one of the most popular tours in the region - some say it’s the best they’ve ever taken! A costumed guide will lead participants on a two-hour candlelit tour around the haunted downtown Main Street area, combining the spooky history of the town and its residents with the “spirits” themselves. If you feel a cold rush of air or someone breathing on your neck, be sure to look over your shoulder!

Many strange, unexplained things have been known to take place in the historically haunted buildings along Main Street. While one tour guide was giving a tour to a group of 25 individuals at the former Head’s Pharmacy on Main Street, all that were present distinctly heard footsteps above them. The tour group were the only people in the building at the time! Several paranormal experts, P.R.O.O.V. (Paranormal Researchers of Ohio Valley) and S.P.O.O.K. (Society for Paranormal Occurrences of Kentuckiana) have investigated the buildings for signs from another world. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Tour starts at 208 E. Main Street at the Welcome Center. Please arrive 15 minutes before tour begins. Cost is $18 per person.

For more information or to make reservations: Contact La Grange KY Main Street Program at (502) 269-0126, director@lagrangemainstreet.org, or https://www.lagrangemainstreet.org/spirits-of-lagrange.