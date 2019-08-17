× Expand Williams Advertising Splash Day at Christian Way August 17, 2019

Splash Day at Christian Way Farms

Splish splash fun day at Christian Way is happening Saturday, August 17 at Christian Way. We’ll have the wipe out water slide on-site with large splash pool (10 AM – 6 PM), bubble stations, kiddie pools and more water fun to keep kids of all ages entertained all day! Every day is water day on our farm themed mini golf course! Play nine rounds on Splash Day and see if you can keep the ball out of the water features throughout the course. If you can’t, you’ll enjoy that extra splash! Our usual farm activities will still be going on Splash Day, so join us to spend a relaxing day outdoors. Feed and pet farm animals from corn you grind yourself, take a ride on the lawnmower train, play in the corn truck (it’s the corn equivalent of a giant sandbox!), or simply enjoy the wide open spaces to run and play.

For more information call (270) 269-2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com

Christian Way Farm and Mini Golf features a playground, Gaga ball, a tricycle arena for friendly competitions(made out of hay!), giant Scrabble & giant Jenga. For the historian or farm equipment aficionado, come learn about equipment that dates back to the early 1900’s.

Have a picnic or enjoy pizza and wings from the Christian Way Cafe. And don’t leave without stopping by the country store for toys and unique gifts. Christian Way Farm is a place to enjoy the outdoors and participate in fun farm activities with the family. We look forward to seeing you!

This special day is included with regular farm or farm + mini golf combo admission. Learn more about our pricing at https://christianwayfarm.com/pricing/. See who else is planning to attend & join the discussion, visit us on Facebook.