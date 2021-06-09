Split Rock Jumping Tour

The hunter world is about to undergo a major change and experience horse showing in a way that’s never been seen before. Starting in 2021, the Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT) is expanding to include hunters for the first time ever!

Split Rock has secured the Country Heir Horse Shows I and II and will add them to its 2021 Tour schedule as t he Split Rock Hunter-Jumper Classics I and II CSI3*. The innovative hunter-jumper shows featuring FEI international show jumping alongside world-class hunters will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park, June 9-13 and June 15-20, 2021 . The shows will feature classes for all levels – from cross-rails on up for hunters and from .60m and up for jumpers.

For more information call (352) 274-1950 or visit splitrockfarminc.com