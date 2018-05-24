Split Rock Jumping Tour

Split Rock Farm 4845 Bryan Station Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40516

Split Rock Jumping Tour

With convenient online entries and the All-Inclusive Entry Packages, combined with the unique full-service Rider Hospitality Experience, Split Rock Jumping Tour continues committed to providing an unparalleled experience for competitors.

Feature classes include the $130,000 CS13* Grand Prix presented by Split Rock Farm, the $35,000 Hollow Creek Farm, Speed Cup, the $40,000 Amalaya Investments Grand Prix, the $10,000 U25 Young Riders Cup, the $7,500 Brook Ledge Horse Transportation High Junior/Amateur 140m Jumper Final, and the $7,500 Low Junior/Amateur 120 Jumper Final.

For more information call (352) 274-1950 or visit splitrockfarminc.com

Split Rock Farm 4845 Bryan Station Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40516
