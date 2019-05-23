Split Rock Jumping Tour

The Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT) is welcoming over 125 riders from 20 nations for its fifth annual Lexington International CSI2*, the second of six FEI rated shows on its 2019 Tour.The entry list features some of the sport's top names, including medalists from the Olympics and World Championships, competing at Split Rock Farm in Lexington, KY, May 22-26.

For the past five years, the SRJT has been revolutionizing the sport of show jumping in the U.S. Modeled after successful European shows, the SRJT gives competitors, sponsors and spectators an "Unparalleled Show Jumping Experience" by hosting competitions at world-class venues, offering top prize money, extravagant awards and numerous first-class amenities for riders, horses, owners, sponsors, and spectators, with close attention paid to every detail. Garnering rave reviews from many of the world's top riders, it's no surprise that the SRJT draws large fields of top entries from a multiple nations.

For more information call (859) 252-3247 or visit SplitRockJumpingTour.com