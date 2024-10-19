Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival

FREE

Activities include Truck-or-Treating, Costume Contest (1-12 years old), Hay Rides, Games, and Crafts. Free Hot Dogs. FREE treat bag per child.

For more information contact (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor
