Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival
to
Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Parks and Recreation
FREE
Activities include Truck-or-Treating, Costume Contest (1-12 years old), Hay Rides, Games, and Crafts. Free Hot Dogs. FREE treat bag per child.
For more information contact (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Kids & Family, Outdoor