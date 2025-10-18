× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival

FREE

Oldham County Parks & Rec will hold their annual FREE Halloween event in the lower parking lot at Wendell Moore Park. Trunk-or-Treating, hayrides, and games highlight the event. Treat bags are available for all kids to use for the trunk-or-treat. Be sure to wear your costume so you can parade around the event. FREE hot dogs and FREE trick-or-treat bag per child.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/