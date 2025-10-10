Spooky KY Dam Bike Ride

to

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044

Spooky KY Dam Bike Ride

Join us for a SPOOKY bike ride across Kentucky Dam on October 10!

Dress in your Halloween costumes, decorate your bike, and let's RIDE! Prizes for the best costume and best bike decorations will be awarded!

Helmets are recommended to participate.

Where:

Meet at the Beach at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park

When: 6:30 PM

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov

Info

Health & Wellness, Outdoor
2703957138
