× Expand David Alvey Riding across Kentucky Dam

Spooky KY Dam Bike Ride

Join us for a SPOOKY bike ride across Kentucky Dam on October 10!

Dress in your Halloween costumes, decorate your bike, and let's RIDE! Prizes for the best costume and best bike decorations will be awarded!

Helmets are recommended to participate.

Where:

Meet at the Beach at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park

When: 6:30 PM

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov