Spooky KY Dam Bike Ride
to
Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044
David Alvey
Riding across Kentucky Dam
Join us for a SPOOKY bike ride across Kentucky Dam on October 10!
Dress in your Halloween costumes, decorate your bike, and let's RIDE! Prizes for the best costume and best bike decorations will be awarded!
Helmets are recommended to participate.
Where:
Meet at the Beach at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
When: 6:30 PM
For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov